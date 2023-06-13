Margot Robbie reveals one request before filming ‘Barbie’ movie

Margot Robbie has revealed the one request she made to director Greta Gerwig before filming the new Barbie movie.

Set for release on July 21, Gerwig’s film stars Robbie in the titular role, with Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Speaking about the film in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Robbie discussed how she fell in love with the character as a child when she was gifted a Barbie Dreamhouse for Christmas.

Such was the impact the gift had on her, that she revealed she asked Gerwig to allow her to live out the real-life fantasy of the Dreamhouse in the film.

“I’ll follow your vision. Whatever you want this Barbie movie to be, let’s do that,” she remembers telling the director. “Except I just have one favour.

“Please, please, please can we have a Dreamhouse where she has a slide that goes from her bedroom down to her pool, because that is my goal in life.”

The request from Robbie was clearly granted, as Barbie is seen sliding down said contraption in the film’s official trailer, which you can watch below.

Elsewhere, a costume designer on the upcoming film revealed that Ryan Gosling‘s Ken was given far fewer clothing options compared to Robbie‘s Barbie.

“No one cares about Ken, everybody just wants to play with Barbie,” designer Jacqueline Durran told British Vogue. “He matches Barbie and changes too but he has very, very, many less options.

“He is sporty. That’s his main thing. We had buyers in America that went to dealers and imported it for us because we needed so much of it.”

Production designer Sarah Greenwood also revealed in another interview that the film’s shoot led to a worldwide shortage of pink paint.

“I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much,” Gerwig said, wanting to not “forget what made me love Barbie when I was a little girl.”

Greenwood then claimed that the shoot used so much pink paint that it led to a worldwide shortage. “The world ran out of pink,” she said.