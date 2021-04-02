Margot Robbie: “There’s a 20-hour cut of ‘Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood'”

Margot Robbie has revealed that there’s a 20-hour cut of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood.

Speaking in a new interview, the actor who stars as Sharon Tate in the 2019 film said she would love to see extended versions of all the movies she’s starred in.

“I’d love to watch the five-hour cut of every movie I’ve ever done,” Robbie told Variety. “There’s a 20-hour cut of Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood that would…there’s so much more that you didn’t get to see, that we shot that was amazing, and for a million reasons obviously, can’t make the cut.”

In 2019, Tarantino created a chaptered mini-series version of his 2015 film The Hateful Eight for Netflix. Earlier this year, he talked about doing the same for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

The film is also being adapted into a novel with a different ending and new parts arriving this summer.

As part of a two-book deal with publishers Weidenfeld & Nicolson, the filmmaker will be releasing his first work of fiction from June 2021, with a deluxe hardcover edition to follow this autumn.

“In the seventies movie novelisations were the first adult books I grew up reading,” Tarantino said in a statement. “And to this day I have a tremendous amount of affection for the genre.

“So as a movie-novelisation aficionado, I’m proud to announce ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD as my contribution to this often marginalised, yet beloved sub-genre in literature.

“I’m also thrilled to further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavour that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart.”

Publisher Emad Akhtar, who acquired UK & Commonwealth rights from William Morris Endeavor UK says, “I’m sure I’m not alone in having wondered what a Tarantino novel would be like – and the result is something that feels ground-breaking and hugely entertaining in the way only he knows how to be.”

The Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood book will be released on June 29.