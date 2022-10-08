Margot Robbie thinks Lady Gaga will “do something incredible” as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker 2’

Margot Robbie has weighed in on the rumours that Lady Gaga is set to star as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel, Folie à Deux.

Robbie played Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad as well as 2021’s The Suicide Squad and 2020 spin-off Birds Of Prey.

Confirmed earlier this year, Gaga is set to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel to 2019’s Joker, Folie à Deux. Gaga has yet to confirm which role she’ll be playing but reports suggest it will be a version of Harley Quinn.

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters the way…like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie told MTV News in a video interview (via Variety). “Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth.”

She went on to say how “there aren’t many cases” where those legacy roles are designed for women. “It’s such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

According to Deadline, production on Joker: Folie à Deux will begin in December. Like its predecessor, the film will be unrelated to the DC Extended Universe, which currently has five films in the pipeline between now and the end of next year: Black Adam, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, The Flash and Blue Beatle.

Joker: Folie à Deux will open October 4, 2024 and see the return of Zazie Beetz alongside newcomers Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Jacob Lofland.