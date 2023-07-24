Margot Robbie’s friends teased her for not kissing Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie’

Margot Robbie has said she was teased by her friends for not having a kissing scene with her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling.

In the film directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie (Robbie) and Ken (Gosling) never share a kiss on screen, which became a source of ridicule in Robbie’s circle of friends.

Asked by People whether she was happy she didn’t have to fully kiss Gosling in the film, Robbie, who also served as a producer, said: “Uh no! That didn’t feel like a win for me.

Advertisement

“All of my girlfriends were like, ‘Well you did a whole movie with him and you don’t kiss? What’s wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!’”

She added: “I was like, ‘I know, I can’t check that one off [my list].’”

Gosling, however, was happy with how they navigated their relationship. “It was so funny trying to figure out what their idea of kissing might be,” the actor said. “I’m so glad all of that got cut out.”

Robbie and Gosling lead the film’s ensemble cast, which also includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Simu Liu, Issa Rae and Will Ferrell.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “What follows is a nuanced, rose-tinted comedy adventure, set to a stonking pop soundtrack featuring Lizzo and Billie Eilish, that somehow lives up to the immense hype. To borrow a pun from Ken’s coolest jacket (out of a long lineup), Barbie is more than ‘kenough’.”