Margot Robbie’s production company is making a new ‘Tank Girl’ movie

Margot Robbie’s production company has obtained the movie rights to cult comic book Tank Girl, according to the character’s co-creator.

First featured as part of comics magazine Deadline in 1988, Tank Girl tells the story of a bounty hunter who lives in a tank and is declared an outlaw with a multi-million dollar price on her head.

Played by Lori Petty in a 1995 movie adaptation – which also starred Ice-T – the character became popular as an emblem of empowerment and for her sexual liberation.

Now, according to Alan Martin, who together with Jamie Hewlett penned the first Tank Girl comic, Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment has optioned the rights to the character from MGM.

“Just heard that Margot Robbie’s company have optioned rights from MGM to make a new Tank Girl movie – now several months into development,” he shared on Twitter. “We haven’t been contacted by any of the parties involved with the project, so not sure if there will be any input from the original creators.”

Although a financial flop at the time, the Tank Girl movie went on to become a cult classic.

LuckyChap is the company behind movies I, Tonya and Terminal. It’s also set to produce the upcoming Robbie-starring Barbie movie, written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

