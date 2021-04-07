Borat 2 star Maria Bakalova and The Hate U Give actor Amandla Stenberg are set to lead A24 thriller Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

According to Deadline, Pete Davidson and Myha’la Herrold are also in talks to star in the film which is being billed as a “secret slasher film”.

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is set to be directed by Dutch actress Halina Reijn in sophomore feature. All plot details are being kept under wraps for now.

Bakalova received her breakout role opposite Sacha Baron Cohen in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and has since received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Stenberg played the lead role in YA drama The Hate U Give, and also starred in Damien Chazelle’s Netflix series The Eddy last year alongside André Holland.

A24 announced earlier this year that they would be partnering with Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky for his next feature The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser.

The film is based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 play of the same name, which told the story of “a 600-pound recluse [hiding] away in his apartment eating himself to death [who is] desperate to reconnect with his long-estranged daughter”.

“This story is deeply personal and I’m very thankful it will have the chance to reach a wider audience,” Hunter said in a statement.

“I’ve been a fan of Darren’s ever since I saw Requiem For A Dream when I was a college freshman writing my first plays, and I’m so grateful that he’s bringing his singular talent and vision to this film.”