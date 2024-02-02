Mark Gustafson, Oscar winner for ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,’ dies at 64

Mark Gustafson, best known for co-directing Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, has died at the age of 64.

The animator won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature for his work on the film in 2023, alongside del Toro and producers Gary Ulgar and Alex Bulkley.

The news of his passing from a heart attack was first reported by The Oregonian earlier today (February 2), and was later confirmed by del Toro himself, who posted a tribute to him on social media.

“I admired Mark Gustafson, even before I met him,” he wrote. “A pillar of stop motion animation – a true artist. A compassionate, sensitive and mordantly witty man. A Legend – and a friend that inspired and gave hope to all around him. He passed away yesterday. Today we honor and miss him.”

“He leaves behind a Titanic legacy of animation that goes back to the very origins of Claymation and that shaped the career and craft of countless animators. He leaves friends and colleagues and a historic filmography. Prayers and thoughts go to his beloved wife, Jennifer.”

In addition to the Oscar, Pinocchio also picked up a Golden Globe Award. It situated the classic story in Fascist-run Italy following the First World War, where Geppetto has lost his son and carves the titular ‘boy’ from a tree planted by his grave.

Del Toro continued with his tribute: “They say- “Never meet your heroes…” I disagree. You cannot be disappointed by someone being human… We all are. Burning the midnight oil during postproduction, or doing daily animation turnovers via Zoom during COVID or being trapped in an elevator in a Cinema in London…”

“I am as glad to have met Mark the human as I was honored to have met the artist. As I said, I admired him before I met him. I loved having had the chance to share time and space with him during the highs and the lows. Always and forever.”

Gustafson also worked as the animation director on Wes Anderson’s 2009 film Fantastic Mr. Fox, starring George Clooney and Meryl Streep.

His career in stop motion animation began in the 1980s, specialising in claymation. He contributed to the Eddie Murphy sitcom The PJs in the late 1990s, as well as the 1985 film adaptation of The Adventures of Mark Twain.

Gustafson is survived by his wife, Jennifer.