Mark Hamill confirms Luke Skywalker will return as force ghost in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

The force (ghost) is strong with this one....

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has confirmed that Luke Skywalker will return as a force ghost in The Rise of Skywalker.

Hamill, who portrays the franchise’s original hero, met his end in The Last Jedi after a dramatic battle with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

While it was speculated that Skywalker would follow in the footsteps of Obi-Wan Kenobi and return from beyond the grave, he’s now confirmed that’s the case.

When asked if the Rise of Skywalker marked his final Star Wars movie, Hamill told AP Entertainment: “I sure hope so. I had closure in the last one [The Last Jedi].

“The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology in that, as a Jedi, you’re allowed to come back and make a curtain call as a force ghost.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

This comes ahead of the final film in the Star Wars sequel franchise arriving in December 2019.

Ever since the release of The Last Jedi, director Rian Johnson has also suggested that JJ Abrams would choose to bring back Luke as a force ghost.

“I don’t know where the next movie is going to go. J.J. (Abrams) and Chris Terrio are writing it right now. But it seemed like the potential of Luke crossing into a new realm, that offers exciting possibilities for the role he plays in the coming chapter. No one’s ever really gone. Again, I’m not writing the script, so I don’t know. But as a fan, I would hope [he returns],” he suggested.