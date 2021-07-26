Mark Hamill has revealed that he has had secret cameos in every Star Wars film released since 2015.

The actor reprised his role as Luke Skywalker in 2015’s The Force Awakens, going on to play the Jedi in sequels The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker – alongside a de-aged appearance in TV series The Mandalorian.

Following a tweet by Wookiepiedia that noted how he also voiced the role of droid bartender EV-9D9 in the Disney+ series, Hamill revealed that he has also taken on a host of secret roles.

“Did you know… I voiced multiple secret voice-cameos in every #StarWars movie released since 2015?* *(Sequels, Solo, Rogue One),” he tweeted in response.

Did you know…

Hamill’s cameos in spin-offs Rogue One and Solo are credited under the name William M Patrick, which is a mix of his brothers’ names.

The actor tweeted last year: “It was never about billing (L-#RogueOne R-#Solo) or salary. It was for fun & the fans & because I [love] #EasterEggs! I misremembered my pseudonym as “Patrick Williams”-It was actually “William M. Patrick” (for my older & younger brothers) I’m not telling what the M. stands for. #Guess”.

Earlier this year, Hamill responded to his recent cameo in The Mandalorian season 2 finale, tweeting: “Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realised you wanted until it was given.”

Meanwhile, Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund recently claimed that he is responsible for Hamill landing the role of Luke Skywalker, revealing that he was living with the star at the time and suggested he go for the role.

“Mark Hamill was my roommate and I said to him, ‘You know, George Lucas is doing another movie and you might be right for this’,” he told the Inside Of You podcast.

“So my once upon a time in Hollywood story is that Freddy Krueger told Luke Skywalker to call his agent and he got the part. His agent hates me telling this story, because she insists that she already submitted him for the part.”