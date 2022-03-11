Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo’s ‘Film Review’ to end at BBC after 21 years

Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo’s Film Review show on BBC Radio 5 Live is coming to an end after 21 years.

During today’s show (March 11), the pair announced the final episode will be broadcast on April 1, 2022.

“21 years is a long time to be clogging up the schedules,” Mayo said. “And we have decided – that’s no one else has decided – we have decided to step away, to withdraw, to spread our wings, to exit, pursued by a bear.

“Anyway we are way too expensive and there are much better things for the BBC to spend their money on.”

Mayo, however, has hinted the duo may return in some form elsewhere. Posting a picture of Spinal Tap on Twitter, Mayo wrote: After 21 years (and as many drummers) the Flagship Film Show @wittertainment will make its final 5Live voyage on April 1st.

“But like Tap, we’ll be back. Stay tuned. Long live Wittertainment.”

Kermode will continue to present Screenshot alongside Ellen E Jones on BBC Radio 4 and his regular film review on the BBC News Channel.

Mayo previously exited his show on BBC Radio 2 back in 2018. Since then, along with continuing to host his show on 5 Live, he’s also joined Scala Radio and Greatest Hits Radio.

Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review first aired in 2001 and became BBC Radio’s second-most downloaded podcast as of August 2014. The show became famed for Kermode’s scathing criticism of films like Sex And The City 2 and Michael Bay’s Transformers.