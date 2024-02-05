Mark Ronson refuses to perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ at Oscars without Ryan Gosling

Mark Ronson has said that he likely won’t perform at the Oscars if he isn’t joined by a particular nominee.

The Barbie soundtrack producer is up for two Oscars with power ballad ‘I’m Just Ken’ being nominated for Best Original Song, alongside Billie Eilish and Finneas’ ‘What Was I Made For?’, which has already secured a Golden Globe.

The former was recorded by Ryan Gosling in the role of Ken, as part of in Greta Gerwig’s box-office phenomenon, and the viral hit is now being considered for a live performance at the Academy Awards on March 10.

Advertisement

However, it seems there has been no confirmation from either Ronson or Gosling. Speaking with Variety on the 2024 Grammys red carpet, Ronson said about the potential performance: “That would be great. Did he confirm to you? I want to know… it’s my dream! It’s my dream.”

Ronson was adamant that his only partner for the song would be Gosling, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor. The producer said: “No, I think if Ryan doesn’t do it then we’re not doing it.”

In a review of the Barbie soundtrack, NME wrote: “There are plenty of surprises on ‘Barbie’; Ryan Gosling is perhaps the biggest wild card. If you can sincerely belt the words “blonde fragility” in a glam power ballad and hit every single note – my God, you Ken do anything in life.”

Last month, Gosling responded to the Oscar nomination and the possible live performance, saying to W Magazine: “Well, I haven’t been invited. And I wasn’t thinking about it until now, and now it’s all I’m going to think about.”

He playfully added: “Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?”

Advertisement

Last week, Ronson shared that he “would love to make more music” with Gosling.