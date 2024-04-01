Mark Ronson’s character will not be in the ‘Back To Black’ film

Despite playing a pivotal role in Amy Winehouse‘s 2006 album ‘Back To Black’, it has been confirmed that the character of Mark Ronson will not be in the upcoming film of the same name.

The confirmation comes after Canadian actor Jeff Tunke claimed in an interview with The Daily Mail that the scenes he had filmed as Ronson had all been cut from the final movie. According to Tunke, the scenes being cut has also led to his credits being removed from the film and IMDb.

However, the film’s director Sam Taylor-Johnson has since responded via a spokesperson, saying: “The character of Mark Ronson has never appeared on screen in the film, so it would not have been possible to ‘cut all the scenes’ involving Mark Ronson as they do not exist.”

Ronson, who was Winehouse’s friend and collaborator, helped produced her seminal second album, 2006’s ‘Back To Black’. While Ronson isn’t connected to the film’s production, he revealed earlier this year that he had read the film’s script.

“The only thing I know about the film is I know Sam quite well, and I read the script and I feel what it did really nicely was… I was reminded of [Winehouse’s] humor and it really caught that well,” he said of the film. “I think she just had this whip-smart razor sense of humor which is one of her many gifts and they got that very nice in the film. I’m looking forward to seeing it.”

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the film stars Marisa Abela (Industry) as Winehouse and charts the iconic singer’s vibrant years living in London, as well as her intense rise to fame. It is due to be released in the UK and Ireland on April 12, 2024.

Alongside Abela, the biopic also stars Jack O’Connell as Winehouse’s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan as Mitch, Juliet Cowan as her mother Janis, and Lesley Manville as her grandmother Cynthia.

Last month, details of the official soundtrack to Back To Black were shared – featuring songs by the singer herself, as well as tracks by other iconic artists. These include three tracks from 2003 debut album ‘Frank’, another three from ‘Back To Black’, as well as five songs from artists who were an inspiration to Amy: The Shangri-Las, Billie Holiday, Minnie Riperton, Dinah Washington and Sarah Vaughan.