Mark Ruffalo says he has been discussing the possibility of a Hulk spin-off movie with Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

The actor has played the character of Bruce Banner since 2012’s The Avengers.

The last standalone Hulk film was over a decade ago – 2008’s The Incredible Hulk – but Ruffalo says talks are in process for a new movie.

“Kevin Feige just asked me last week if I had any more ideas or stories for the Hulk. And I said, ‘Yeah, I think there’s still some stories to tell,'” he revealed during a panel at Tokyo Comic-Con.

He continued: “And (Feige) said, ‘Well why don’t you come in and tell me about them and we’ll see if we can find a place for you in the Marvel universe?’ Hulk vs. Wolverine. I’d like to see that.”

The Incredible Hulk starred Edward Norton in the title role, and the actor has recently spoken out about his anger at not getting a second movie in the role, calling Marvel “cheap” for scrapping the planned sequel.

“I laid out a two film thing,” he told the New York Times. “The origin and then the idea of Hulk as the conscious dreamer, the guy who can handle the trip.”

In a statement that announced that Norton was moving on from the role at the time, Feige wrote: “We have made the decision to not bring Ed Norton back to portray the title role of Bruce Banner in The Avengers.

“Our decision is definitely not one based on monetary factors, but instead rooted in the need for an actor who embodies the creativity and collaborative spirit of our other talented cast members.”

Norton called the missive “brand defensiveness or something,” saying: “Ultimately, they weren’t going for long, dark, and serious.

“But it doesn’t matter. We had positive discussions about going on with the films, and we looked at the amount of time that would’ve taken, and I wasn’t going to do that. I honestly would’ve wanted more money than they’d have wanted to pay me.”

In 2011, Norton hit out at Marvel for freezing him out of future Hulk projects, calling the studio “low and dishonest”.