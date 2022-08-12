Mark Ruffalo defends Marvel, calls out ‘Star Wars’ for repetition

Mark Ruffalo has defended the Marvel Cinematic Universe and called out Star Wars for being repetitive.

The actor responded to criticism that there could be too many Marvel films and television shows, saying it’s “not something I worry about.”

“I understand that these things run their course and then something else comes along,” Ruffalo said of the Marvel franchise in an interview with Metro.

Advertisement

“But the thing Marvel has done well is that, inside the MCU, just as they do with comic books, they let a director or an actor sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness. Marvel generally lets them bring that to the material.”

Ruffalo went on to name the Star Wars franchise as an example of another project that he believes doesn’t have the same originality.

“If you watch a Star Wars, you’re pretty much going to get the same version of Star Wars each time,” Ruffalo said.

“It might have a little bit of humour. It might have a little bit of different animation. But you’re always, really, in that same kind of world. But with Marvel you can have a whole different feeling, even within the Marvel Universe.”

Mark Ruffalo will next reprise his role as the Hulk/Bruce Banner in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Tatiana Maslany plays lawyer Jennifer Walters in the upcoming series, which follows her transformation into She-Hulk after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from cousin Bruce (Ruffalo).

Advertisement

The show will premiere on Disney+ from August 17, with new episodes set to arrive weekly.