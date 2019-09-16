Mark Ruffalo hits back at Boris Johnson after comparing Brexit negotiations to the Hulk

HULK SMASH.

Mark Ruffalo has responded to Boris Johnson after the Prime Minister compared Britain leaving the EU to the Hulk breaking free from Bruce Banner’s “manacles”.

The Hollywood star, who has portrayed the Hulk since 2012, rejected the comparison and said Johnson “forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole”.

Ruffalo tweeted: “Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole. Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive.

“The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus…he’s always got Dr. Banner with science and reason.”

He accompanied the tweet with a picture of the Mail on Sunday’s front page – which saw the PM threatening to “break the UK out of the EU’s ‘manacles”

Johnson said: “Banner might be bound in manacles, but when provoked he would explode out of them. Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be – and that is the case for this country.”

But the comparison was swiftly rejected by Labour’s Jess Phillips, who criticised Johnson’s “glaring error”.

“This is the kind of thing my kids would say aside from they would never make such glaring errors about The Hulk, I’ve raised them properly,” the Birmingham Yardley MP tweeted.

Comedian Angela Barnes said: “I think the point we are all missing in our analysis of Johnson’s Hulk comments is that THE INCREDIBLE HULK IS A FUCKING FICTIONAL COMIC BOOK CHARACTER AND SHOULD NOT BE A GO TO ANALOGY FOR A PRIME MINISTER’S STRATEGY FOR ONE OF THE MOST COMPLEX NEGOTIATIONS IN LIVING MEMORY.”

Johnson is yet to respond to Ruffalo’s rebuttal.