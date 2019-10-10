Mark Ruffalo hits out at Ellen DeGeneres’ explanation for friendship with George W Bush

He's not buying it...

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo has criticised Ellen DeGeneres’ explanation for hanging out with George W Bush, amid continued backlash.

The US talk show host was pictured laughing with the former president as they attended a Dallas Cowboys game last weekend.

In the face of criticism for socialising with POTUS 43, DeGeneres stressed the need to be “kinder” and explained that she’s friends with plenty of people who don’t share her own liberal views.

While DeGeneres’ defiant stance saw her winning praise, she was dismissed by Ruffalo – who questioned her explanation and said Bush needed to be “brought to justice”.

Responding to a Vanity Fair piece about DeGeneres, he wrote: “Sorry, until George W. Bush is brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War, (including American-lead torture, Iraqi deaths & displacement, and the deep scars—emotional & otherwise—inflicted on our military that served his folly), we can’t even begin to talk about kindness.“

Writer Frederick Joseph replied: “Thank you Mark for being better than most of your colleagues in Hollywood. More people need to understand that George Bush was a detriment to mankind, even if not as outlandish as Trump.“

But US Army veteran Graham Allen argued: “Sorry to interrupt your ‘hulk smash’ moment I served with soo many that did soo much more than me, and we would do it ALL over again for our country! You don’t get to speak for Veterans.”

Addressing the furore earlier this week, DeGeneres said: “Here’s the thing. I’m friends with George Bush. I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s okay that we’re all different…

“Just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean I’m not going to be friends with them. When I say, ‘Be kind to one another,’ I don’t only mean only the people who think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone.”

This comes after Ruffalo attracted headlines for calling out Boris Johnson after he compared Brexit negotiations to the Hulk.

Ruffalo tweeted: “Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole. Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive.

“The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus…he’s always got Dr. Banner with science and reason.”