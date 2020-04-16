Mark Ruffalo never wanted to play Hulk in the MCU: “I was really scared”

Mark Ruffalo has revealed he tried to talk The Avengers (2012) director Joss Whedon out of casting him as The Hulk.

The actor, who has portrayed the raging green giant in every Avengers movie since the first MCU installment, said he was worried he was too inexperienced to work with the motion-capture aspect required for his character.

“I did try to talk them out of casting me, Ruffalo told Variety in a new interview, referring to Whedon and Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. “I said, ‘I don’t know if I’m the right guy, I’ve never done anything like this.'”

Advertisement

He continued: “I was scared. I was really scared. I’m still scared. The technological aspect of it makes it really hard to work that way. I struggle with it all the time.

“But my motto is make fear your friend. Just keep pushing yourself into those places where you feel scared or challenged.”

Now, with the Avengers films seemingly concluded with last year’s Endgame Ruffalo added that there’s discussion in the MCU of having the Hulk (also known as Dr. Bruce Banner in his human form) cameo in Disney+‘s planned She–Hulk TV show. “If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table,” Ruffalo said.

He also talked about maybe doing a solo film. “There’s an idea that I think could be really interesting. We’ve never really followed him into his life. He’s always kind of off on the side. He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers.

Advertisement

“It’d be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies,” Ruffalo said.