Mark Ruffalo unsure whether ‘Avengers: Endgame’ could be his last Marvel film

Mark Ruffalo has discussed whether ‘Avengers: Endgame’ could be his last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Appearing on this evening’s (February 7) Graham Norton Show, Ruffalo was asked whether he could star in another edition of the popular franchise.

“I don’t know,” the actor responded, before dramatically covering his mouth. “Who knows really? It is supposed to be over and that was supposed to be the end.”

In December last year, the actor revealed he had been discussing the possibility of a Hulk spin-off movie with Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

Ruffalo has played the character of Bruce Banner since 2012’s The Avengers.

The last standalone Hulk film was over a decade ago – 2008’s The Incredible Hulk – but Ruffalo said talks are in process for a new movie.

“Kevin Feige just asked me last week if I had any more ideas or stories for the Hulk. And I said, ‘Yeah, I think there’s still some stories to tell,’” he revealed during a panel at Tokyo Comic-Con.

He continued: “And (Feige) said, ‘Well why don’t you come in and tell me about them and we’ll see if we can find a place for you in the Marvel universe?’ Hulk vs. Wolverine. I’d like to see that.”

In other Marvel news, it was reported yesterday (February 6) that Sam Raimi is in talks to direct the upcoming sequel to Doctor Strange.

The follow-up to the 2016 film, which starred Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular superhero, has been in pre-production for four years and carries the title Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.