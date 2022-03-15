Mark Rylance won’t be attending Oscars this year because “they’re really boring”

Mark Rylance has said he won’t be attending the Oscars this year because they are “really boring”.

The actor, currently starring in sports comedy The Phantom of the Open, shared his thoughts on awards season and explained why he’ll sit this year’s Academy Awards out.

“I don’t think awards are a serious marker of what the greatest or most inspiring things are, but it’s nice to be celebrated,” he told Radio Times, according to the Independent.

Rylance has declined his invitation to the Oscars, at which Adam McKay’s film Don’t Look Up – in which he stars as tech mogul Peter Isherwell – is nominated for four awards.

“I won’t be going this year. To be honest, they’re actually really boring,” Mark Rylance said.

The actor had previously won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2016, for his work in Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies.

In a four-star review of Don’t Look Up, NME wrote: “McKay’s political satire isn’t always subtle – one scene shows Streep’s leader whipping up a rally in a MAGA-style baseball cap – but it does feel horribly convincing.

“Though Don’t Look Up loses some momentum towards the end of its 138-minute runtime, it still succeeds as both a raucous comedy and a grim cautionary tale.”

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. It will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.