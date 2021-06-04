Cruella actor Mark Strong has blamed a night of heavy drinking with Daniel Craig as the reason for his failed James Bond audition.

Speaking on Sky One’s There’s Something About Movies, the actor recalled an instance when he was due to audition for the role of a Bond villain. The audition took place in the 1990s, when Pierce Brosnan was playing 007.

“I learned the lines… and to celebrate I went out for a drink, and I got pissed,” he explained. “I overdid it and the next day I was severely hungover.”

Strong went on to say that the experience was one that he wouldn’t forget in a hurry. “I just forgot my lines, couldn’t remember what they were and they all just kind of fell apart,” he said. “I was sweating, it was a terrible experience, but I really learned from it.”

The kicker however, came from the actor’s partner in crime on the night. “The irony was, the guy I was out the night before getting pissed with was Daniel Craig. So I blame him!”

Craig, who starred opposite Strong in Our Friends In The North, became Bond in 2005. It is believed that his next film, No Time To Die, will be his last as 007.

Strong can currently be seen opposite Emma Stone and Emma Thompson in Cruella. He will next star with Eva Green in thriller Nocebo. No Time To Die will be released on September 30 after multiple delays due to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Fraser T Smith has expressed his desire to write a James Bond theme song in the future, adding that “it’s time” the film franchise invited a rapper like Stormzy to perform such a track.