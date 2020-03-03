Mark Wahlberg tried to warn Post Malone he’d regret his face tattoos

Mark Wahlberg has said he tried to warn musician Post Malone against getting too many tattoos – before Post got a buzzsaw on his cheek.

The artists recently co-starred in Netflix crime film Spenser Confidential, and Wahlberg spoke of their interactions to James Corden on The Late Late Show.

On his own tattoos inked in his youth, Wahlberg said: “I had like, eight or nine, but all the way around my neck, my stomach, my arms, my back, my leg…”

They were lasered off – which Wahlberg said was because of “Maturity. Sensibility.”

Corden then asked: “Did you ever pull Post Malone aside and go, ‘listen’?”

“Yes I have, and you know what, he’s now since added more to his face,” replied Wahlberg. “And I’m like, it’s not the same sitting down, having a couple of beers, you know you could fall asleep, all of a sudden you wake up, it’s one and done. This is like, it took me five years to get the tattoos removed. And it’s dreadfully painful.”

The actor continued: “He says what every kid says, what I said when I got my tattoos. ‘Oh no, no, no, they all have meaning. I’m going to keep them forever.’ But then you realise, I’m pushing 40, I’ve gotta do something about this.”

Last month, Post Malone got a tattoo of a buzzsaw on his cheek – shared by @rubertattooartist on Instagram.

Spenser Confidential will be released on Netflix worldwide on 6 March.