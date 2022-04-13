Mark Wahlberg still has his prosthetic penis from ‘Boogie Nights’

Mark Wahlberg has confirmed he still has the prosthetic penis he wore in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights.

In the film, Wahlberg plays porn star Dirk Diggler and had a foot-long prosthetic prop he had to wear.

Wahlberg appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show yesterday (April 12), during which DeGeneres asked the actor: “Is it true that you still have the prosthetic you wore in Boogie Nights?”

“Yes, yes. It’s in a safe locked away,” Wahlberg replied. “It’s not something I could leave out. All of a sudden my kids are looking for a spare phone charger and pull that thing out and go, ‘What the heck is this?!’ It wouldn’t be a good look.”

Take a look at the full interview here:

Discussing joining the film over 25 years ago, Wahlberg said of his experience: “The expectations were so low when I started acting. You do something remotely interesting, ‘Oh my god, he’s fantastic!’ Next thing you know, they nominate me for an Oscar and I didn’t even do anything.

“But I definitely worked harder than everybody and I wanted to make sure that I could prove to filmmakers that I was capable of doing the best job for them and I would do anything for them.”

Next up, Mark Wahlberg is starring in Joe Bell and also in Father Stu. Last year, he revealed he was eating 11,000 calories a day to play the titular boxing priest.

“Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories. And it was fun for about an hour,” he explained.

“It’s such a hard, physical thing to do. Losing weight, you just kind of tough it out – you just don’t eat, and exercise.

“And this, even when you’re full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun.”