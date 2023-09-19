Mark Wahlberg teases retirement from acting

Mark Wahlberg has teased that he is contemplating retiring from acting.

After making his name as part of ’90s hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, Wahlberg has been a Hollywood staple for multiple decades.

However, in a new interview with Cigar Aficionado, he hinted that it may not be long before he decides to take more time off.

“I’m certainly working harder now than ever,” Wahlberg said, before adding of the future: “Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit.

“Hopefully my kids, we’ll see what their interests are, but I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now. That’s for sure. Because that’s the most difficult thing.”

Last year, Wahlberg opened up about his “dialled-down” daily health regime, which starts at 3.30am every day.

Wahlberg explained that he wakes up between 3.30am and 4am and takes a number of supplements, including vitamins C and D, instead of his previous breakfast of oats, peanut butter, blueberries and eggs for breakfast.

“In the morning getting up early, there’s no one around,” Wahlberg said of his chosen wakeup time. “I’m going through all my emails reaching out to everybody I work with in various respects.

“I can make a lot of those calls in the morning, if I’m going back and forth to the golf course or when I’m in the car.”

Previously, the actor made headlines for waking up at 2.30am and eating up to eight meals a day, now favouring fasting for up to 18 hours per day instead, with his window for eating starting at midday and finishing at 6pm.

The comments about his regime came after he revelaed that he consumed 11,000 calories a day to put on weight for his role in Father Stu.

“Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories. And it was fun for about an hour,” he explained.