Martin Freeman confirms return for ‘Black Panther 2’

Everett K Ross returns...

Martin Freeman has confirmed that he’ll return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Black Panther 2.

The British star portrayed CIA Agent Everett K.Ross in Captain America: Civil War, before returning once more for Black Panther. In the latter film, Ross is transported to Wakanda for treatment after he becomes gravely injured during a fight in South Korea.

Now, Freeman has confirmed that we’ll definitely be seeing more of Ross – although it’s currently unclear when the film will go into production.

“As far as I know, I will be (returning). As far as I know, I will be in another Black Panther. That’s my understanding. As to when that will happen, I don’t know,” Freeman told Collider about his return to the MCU.

It comes after Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed that Black Panther 2 will arrive during Phase Four of the MCU, although concrete details are yet to emerge.

The first movie to be released from Marvel’s next stage will be Black Widow. Starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz, it is due for release on May 1, 2020.

November 6, 2020 will see the release of The Eternals. Starring Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh and Don Lee, it will also feature Salma Hayek and Atlanta‘s Brian Tyree Henry.

Created by Marvel stalwart Jack Kirby in 1976, The Eternals is set millions of years ago and tells the story of The Celestials, a race of space gods who created the titular team after experimenting on humans and gifting them with cosmic powers and near-immortality.