Martin Luther King’s daughter hits out at Jonathan Majors’ comment about her mum

Martin Luther King’s daughter has defended her mother, after a controversial comment was made about her by Jonathan Majors.

Bernice King, the youngest child of the civil rights activist, shared a post on X/Twitter honouring her late mother, Coretta Scott King. The post included a portrait of her mother, as well as a link to her 2017 HuffPost article about her mother.

The 60-year-old wrote: “My mother wasn’t a prop. She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War.”

She continued, “Please understand… my mama was a force.”

My mother wasn’t a prop. She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand…my mama was a force. Here’s what I wrote about her a few years ago: https://t.co/qdCj7K5vXD#CorettaScottKing pic.twitter.com/8vhKBFm6oJ — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 9, 2024

Although King did not elaborate on the reason for making the post, it did follow ABC News’ airing of a pre-taped interview with Jonathan Majors, coming after the actor’s highly publicised trial last month, in which he was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

In the interview, Majors spoke about his current girlfriend, Meagan Good, comparing her to King’s wife.

Majors told ABC: “She’s an angel. She’s held me down like a Coretta. I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh but you know, I think I found her.”

The interview with Linsey Davis was Major’s first sit-down since he was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment, following his arrest last March.

Following the verdict, Majors has now reportedly been dropped by his management company, and by Marvel Studios. He was set to reprise is role as Kang the Conqueror in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, due to release on May 1, 2026.