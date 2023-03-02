Martin Scorsese thinks these are the best movies ever made

Martin Scorsese has shared a list of his favourite films of all time.

The director, known for films like Taxi Driver and The Wolf Of Wall Street, revealed his favourite films in a poll for Sight And Sound magazine.

Since 1952, the magazine has asked various filmmakers every decade for their lists of the greatest films of all time. As part of the Winter 2022-23 issue, directors like Scorsese, Wes Anderson, Barry Jenkins and Ari Aster were invited to contribute their favourites.

Scorsese’s top pick, 2001: A Space Odyssey, was named the overall favourite from the collective votes. You can check out Scorsese’s top 15 list below.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) 8 ½ (1963) Ashes And Diamonds (1958) Citizen Kane (1941) Diary Of A Country Priest (1951) Ikiru (1952) The Leopard (1963) Ordet (1955) Paisan (1946) The Red Shoes (1948) The River (1951) Salvatore (1962) The Searchers (1956) Ugetsu Monogatari (1953) Vertigo (1958)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick, 2001: A Space Odyssey is widely regarded as one of the most influential films ever made. At the time of its release in 1968, it was nominated for four Oscars and won the award for Best Special Visual Effects.

Scorsese’s other picks feature a range of international cinema, including The River from French film director Jean Renoir and Japanese drama Ikiru from celebrated director Akira Kurosawa. He also makes room for classic westerns like The Searchers and Alfred Hitchcock’s psychological thriller Vertigo.

Scorsese’s next film is western crime drama Killers Of The Flower Moon, based on a series of murders in the Osage tribe in 1920s Oklahoma. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Brendan Fraser.

Killers Of The Flower Moon is scheduled to be released in cinemas and on Apple TV+ later this year.