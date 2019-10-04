James Gunn responds to Martin Scorsese saying Marvel films are “not cinema”

The legendary filmmaker compared the comic-book films to theme parks

James Gunn has responded to Martin Scorsese saying Marvel movies are “not cinema”.

The legendary filmmaker conceded that the comic-book movies, which include the Avengers series and the likes of Doctor Strange and Spider-Man are “well made”.

However, Scorsese confirmed he is not a fan of the films, saying: “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema.”

He continued to tell Empire: “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Now, Gunn – who has directed both Guardians Of The Galaxy movies for the studio – has responded to Scorsese’s comments on Twitter. “Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favourite living filmmakers,” he wrote. “I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I’m saddened that he’s now judging my films in the same way.”

,Scorsese has directed the upcoming movie The Irishman, which stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. The film, which is based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, will be released in cinemas on November 8 and arrives on Netflix on November 27.

The director also released a documentary focused on Bob Dylan’s famed ‘Rolling Thunder Revue’ tour earlier this year. The film was described as “part documentary, part concert film part fever dream”.

Meanwhile, De Niro has revealed the film he regrets starring in. In a recent interview the actor recalled when he and Pacino were in Rome for a premiere of 2008 police thriller Righteous Kill and were greeted by hundreds of excitable fans.

“I said: ‘This is a great reaction, but it would be nice if they were here for a movie that we really feel proud about. Next time we’ll do one we like,’” De Niro recalled of the moment.