Martin Scorsese “considered” directing Joker after early role as producer

This would have been pretty interesting...

Martin Scorsese was reportedly considering directing Joker in the earliest stages of the project.

The legendary film maker was initially attached to the film as an executive producer when it was announced in 2017, before ultimately leaving to focus on The Irishman.

However, The Hollywood Reporter claims that Scorsese considered the movie to be a “potential directing vehicle” before Todd Phillips ultimately came on board. When contacted about the rumour, a representative for Scorsese denied the report and said he was only interested in being a producer as Phillips had pitched the film to Warner Bros in 2016.

The reports of Scorsese’s apparent involvement come after the legendary director dismissed the Marvel franchise as “not cinema”.

In response, Robert Downey Jr said he “appreciates” the filmmaker’s opinion.

“I’ll tell you the truth, I didn’t expect [the Marvel Cinematic Universe] to become what it became and it is this very large, multi-headed Hydra at this point,” Downey told Howard Stern. “I’ve always had other interests, and according to Scorsese, it’s not cinema so I have to take a look at that, you know?”

Joaquin Phoenix meanwhile, has also revealed that he’s open to the idea of a Joker sequel.

“I wouldn’t have thought of this as my dream role,” he said while appearing on US show Popcorn with Peter Travers. “But now, honestly, I can’t stop thinking about it. I talked to Todd a lot about what else we might be able to do, in general, just working together, but also specifically, if there’s something else we can do with Joker that might be interesting.”

Todd Phillips has also discussed Joker‘s ambiguous ending, saying: “There are a lot of ways you could look at this movie.”

“I don’t want to say what it is,” he said. “But a lot of people I’ve shown it to have said, ‘Oh, I get it – he’s just made up a story. The whole movie is the joke. It’s this thing this guy in Arkham Asylum concocted. He might not even be the Joker.’”