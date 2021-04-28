Martin Scorsese has made his debut on TikTok alongside his daughter Francesca.

Francesca, an actress and avid TikTok user, posted a video of her dad trying to guess a number of “feminine items” while she filmed his reactions.

Presented with a picture of a menstrual cup, the Wolf of Wall Street filmmaker is heard saying: “That’s a flagon” and later adding “that’s an eye cup”.

Scorsese guessed that a pair of nipple pasties were “ear buds” and called a hair donut “some sort of weird pillow”.

The filmmaker also guesses bobby pins, eyelash curlers and a beauty blender.

Watch the full video below.

@francescascorsese I will probably regret posting this but…. he actually did much better than I thought!!🤣martinscorsese guesstheobjectchallenge fyp greenscreen ♬ Spongebob – Dante9k

Martin Scorsese has just started filming his new filming, a Western called Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

He is also working on a “three-year series” about Christianity, alongside indie auteur Paul Schrader.

Francesca Scorsese most recently starred in We Are Who We Are, opposite Jack Dylan Grazer, Chloë Sevigny and Jordan Kristine Seamón.

In a four-star review of the series, NME said: “At times, We Are Who We Are can feel frustrating and a little unfocused, but in a way, this only makes it truer to teenage life.

“Anchored by compelling performances from Grazer, Seamón and Sevigny, who adds gravitas even when her character is peripheral, this is a fascinating and confounding watch.”