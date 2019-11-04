Martin Scorsese didn’t work on ‘Joker’ for “personal reasons”

"I didn't have the time for it"

Martin Scorsese has revealed that he did not get involved in Joker for “personal reasons”.

The Irishman director, who was previously reported to have considered directing the movie in its early stages, spoke about his involvement in a new interview.

Responding to a question about whether he considered the DC movie a theme park in light of his recent comments about Marvel movies, Scorsese told the BBC: “I don’t know about that, and I know the film very well, and I know [director] Todd [Phillips] very well. My producer, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, produced it.

“So it’s an interesting question, because I thought about it a lot in the past four years, the Joker, and I decided I didn’t have the time for it. And also it is influenced by… Todd told me, ‘Marty this is yours… I don’t know if I wanna….’ But anyway, personal reasons went and got involved.

“But I know the script very well and it has real energy and incredible Joaquin [Phoenix]. A remarkable work. But for me, ultimately, I don’t know if I make the next step which is this character developing into a comic book character. It develops into an abstraction. That doesn’t mean its bad art, it could be. But it’s not for me. It’s different from the superhero films.”

Scorsese recent denied a report that claimed he saw Joker as a “potential directing vehicle”. A representative said that he was only interested in being a producer.

Following the success of Joker, Phoenix has revealed whether he would star in a potential sequel, saying: “I wouldn’t just do a sequel just because the first movie is successful, that’s ridiculous.”

However, he added: “Long before the release or before we had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels.”