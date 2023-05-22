Martin Scorsese gets emotional during nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Martin Scorsese got emotional after receiving a nine-minute standing ovation at the premiere of Killers Of The Flower Moon, taking place at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

At the end of the film, the legendary director walked into the Grande Theatre Lumiere at Cannes Film Festival to greet the audience. He appeared grateful and emotional as he reacted to the standing ovation, thanking the crowd over and over again.

After nine-minutes of applause, Scorsese told the crowd: “I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything like this.”

9-minute standing ovation for Martin Scorsese at the premiere of his next film Killers of the Flower Moon. pic.twitter.com/dRllJOhwZc — LetsCinema (@letscinema) May 21, 2023

Lily Gladstone received the loudest applause during the rapturous 9-minute standing ovation of Martin Scorsese’s ‘KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON’ at Cannes Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/GYnB3Zdq0v — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 20, 2023

He also added: “It’s taken its time to come around, but Apple did so great by us, shooting out there … there was lots of grass – I’m a New Yorker. We also lived in that world with the Osage, we really did, and we really miss it.”

Killers Of The Flower Moon stars Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, and John Lithgow. It is an adaptation of journalist David Grann book of the same name about the infamous Osage murders.

Set in the 1920s, the film follows the FBI investigation into the murders of a Native American tribe in Osage County, Oklahoma, after oil is found on their land. It tells the true story of the ‘Reign of Terror’ killings through the romantic plot between Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone).

The film is set for theatrical release this October followed by its global streaming debut on Apple TV+.

Last week (May 18), the long-awaited trailer for the “epic western crime saga” was shared, giving fans a teaser of what the film has installed. The clip features narration from leading man, Leonardo DiCaprio. “Can you find the wolves in this picture?” he repeats at the end of the footage, which also shows De Niro and Gladstone.

It has previously been reported that the film was cost $200,000million (£161,270million) to make – a figure close to the reported cost of Scorsese’s 2019 effort, The Irishman.