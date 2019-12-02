Martin Scorsese has asked would-be viewers to avoid watching his latest film The Irishman on their phones.

The film, which is available to watch now on Netflix as well as selected cinemas, is a 3.5 hour gangster epic starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro that Scorsese hopes people will watch “on a big screen.”

Scorsese recently told Popcorn with Peter Travers: “I would suggest, if you ever want to see one of my pictures, or most films, please, please don’t look at it on a phone.” The director added that viewing on “a big iPad” could possibly work as an alternative option.

His comments came ahead of The Irishman screenwriter Aaron-Stewart Ahn’s video of himself watching the movie on his mobile while driving a motorbike (for safety – NME doesn’t recommend you try that).

In the video posted to Twitter last week Ahn appeared to poke fun at Scorsese’s remarks, writing that he was watching the film “exactly as Martin Scorsese intended #cinema”.

Watching THE IRISHMAN exactly as Martin Scorsese intended #cinema pic.twitter.com/fquUXAphDN — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) November 29, 2019

Additionally, Scorsese addressed the extensive runtime of his new movie and encouraged people to watch it in one sitting.

“Ideally, I’d like you to go to a theatre. Look at it on a big screen from beginning to end,” he told Travers.

“And I know, it’s long. You’ve got to get up. You gotta go to the bathroom, that sort of thing. I get it, but also at home, I think if you can make a night of it, or an afternoon thereof, and know that you’re not gonna answer the phone, or you’re not gonna get up too much, it might work.”

Meanwhile, The Irishman‘s Robert De Niro has defended co-star Anna Paquin getting only seven words to say in the entire movie.

The actress plays the role of Peggy Sheeran in the Martin Scorsese film, daughter of De Niro’s character Frank.