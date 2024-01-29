Martin Scorsese reveals why he doesn’t watch his own movies

Martin Scorsese has opened up about why he doesn’t go to watch his own films in the cinema.

The director, who recently released his latest film Killers Of The Flower Moon, explained that he avoids sneaking into screenings of his movies, admitting that he’s “short and there’s always a big person in front of” him.

“I don’t do that. People talk and move around a lot. I’m short and there’s always a big person in front of me,” he told Variety. “It’s the same with Broadway — I can’t go to theater. There’s someone in front of me, and I can’t see the stage or hear the show.”

Advertisement

Scorsese added that he has become a big fan of IMAX as he’s gotten older, explaining: “You go in, you can sit up in the back and you’re sort of looking up. Regular screenings, I have found the audiences becoming a bit more raucous than they used to be.

“But maybe it’s always like in the ’50s when we used to yell back at the screen. But it’s very important to me to support films while they’re on the big screen. I just wait a while.”

The director recently became the living director with the most Oscar nominations after scoring his 10th nod for Killers Of The Flower Moon, surpassing Steven Spielberg’s nine.

He is set to compete with Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer, Justine Triet for Anatomy Of A Fall, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things and Jonathan Glazer for The Zone Of Interest at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, regular Scorsese collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio recently revealed he turned the director to Studio Ghibli films by recommending two Hayao Miyazaki movies.

“I was asked what films I introduced to you, but considering you’ve seen every film ever made up until 1980, it’s pretty hard to say,” he told Scorsese during an interview with Letterboxd.

“Other than maybe Spirited Away – Miyazaki’s films – and maybe Princess Mononoke,” DiCaprio continued, before Scorsese responded: “It was Spirited Away you told me to watch.”