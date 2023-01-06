Martin Scorsese says we’re in “dark days” for cinema

Goodfellas director Martin Scorsese has claimed that cinema is in “dark days” with the current state of Hollywood.

Making an appearance at the New York Film Critics Circle awards on Wednesday (January 4), the director took his fellow filmmakers to task. Taking aim at films with predictable storylines, he called this theme within Hollywood “insidious” before saying he was left “despairing of the future of the art form,” as IndieWire reports.

Scorsese said: “For so long now, so many of us see films that pretty much let us know where they’re going. I mean, they take us by the hand, and even if it’s disturbing at times, sort of comfort us along the way that it will be all OK by the end.

“Now this is insidious, as one can get lulled into this, and ultimately get used to it. Leading those of us who’ve experienced cinema in the past – as much more than that – to become despairing of the future of the art form, especially for younger generations.”

Despite continuing to say that “dark days” were upon the film industry, the Oscar-winning director hasn’t given up hope on cinema. Indeed, he made the gloomy comments as part of a speech to present Todd Field with an award for Best Picture, for his film TÁR.

“The clouds lifted when I experienced Todd’s film, TÁR,” Scorsese continued. “What you’ve done, Todd, is that the very fabric of the movie you created doesn’t allow this.” The director went on to add that the film, starring Cate Blanchette, is an “example” for filmmakers to follow.

The film itself is an early favourite for awards season, having already secured wins for Best Picture and Best Acrtress (Blanchette also received an award the same night). A synopsis for TÁR reads: “Renowned musician Lydia Tár is days away from recording the symphony that will elevate her career. When all elements seem to conspire against her, Lydia’s adopted daughter Petra becomes an integral emotional support for her struggling mother.”

TÁR is due to hit cinemas in the UK on January 13.