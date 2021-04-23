Martin Scorsese is working on a “three-year series” about Christianity alongside filmmaker Paul Schrader.

The First Reformed director teased the news in a new interview with the New Yorker, saying he was planning the new project with Scorsese.

When asked whether he would ever consider making a streaming project, Schrader said he already had one in the works.

“Yeah. Well, Scorsese and I are planning something,” Schrader said. ‘And it is… it would be a three-year series about the origins of Christianity.”

He added of the show’s premise: “It’s based on the Apostles and on the Apocrypha. It’s called The Apostles and Apocrypha. Because people sort of know the New Testament, but nobody knows the Apocrypha.

“And back in the first century, there was no New Testament, there’s just these stories. And some were true, and some weren’t, and some were forgeries.”

Scorsese and Schrader have collaborated on several projects including Taxi Driver, Raging Bull and The Last Temptation of Christ, which depicted the life of Jesus Christ in a dramatised fashion.

Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese published an essay earlier this year saying that streaming services are “devaluing” cinema.

“We can’t depend on the movie business, such as it is, to take care of cinema,” the filmmaker wrote. “Those of us who know the cinema and its history have to share our love and our knowledge with as many people as possible.

“They are among the greatest treasures of our culture, and they must be treated accordingly.”