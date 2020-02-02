Martin Scorsese has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to direct two pretty big movies in the 80s.

Speaking to Deadline, the legendary director, whose most recent movie was The Irishman, explained that after the disappointing reception to 1982’s The King of Comedy he was sent an array of other scripts.

Scorsese said he considered “working in a studio situation where everything had to be discussed and figured out” and that he was sent “a lot” of screenplays.

Advertisement

Revealing some of the movies he was sent, Scorsese said he turned down Peter Weir’s 1985 thriller Witness and action comedy Beverly Hills Cop (1984) starring Eddie Murphy.

“I was getting many scripts,” he said. “Witness, Beverly Hills Cop – there were a lot. But I didn’t want to make those. Then you choose your course. It’s a harder course.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Scorsese revelled that Robert De Niro offered to play Jesus Christ in his 1988 movie The Last Temptation of Christ.

Before Willem Dafoe joined the cast, De Niro said he would play the role if it meant the movie could get made after it was shut down years before.

“Out of respect for everyone, including Bob, we did have a conversation but I knew that was not his kind of role,” Scorsese said. “He did tell me, listen, if you have trouble getting it made, I’ll do it for you.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are set to star in Martin Scorsese’s next movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

Speaking at the 2020 SAG Awards, DiCaprio presented De Niro with a lifetime achievement award and confirmed the team up.