Martin Scorsese wants you to “fight back” against comic book films

Martin Scorsese has discussed the impact of comic book films and franchises on cinema culture, encouraging filmmakers and audiences to “fight back” against it.

The director, who previously described Marvel movies as “not cinema” in the past, tackled the topic once again during an extensive interview with GQ.

“The danger there is what it’s doing to our culture,” Scorsese said about the glut of comic book movies in cinemas. “Because there are going to be generations now that think movies are only those – that’s what movies are.”

When the interviewer proposed many people already think that way, Scorsese agreed, adding: “They already think that. Which means that we have to then fight back stronger. And it’s got to come from the grassroots level.

“It’s gotta come from the filmmakers themselves. And you’ll have, you know, the Safdie brothers, and you’ll have Chris Nolan, you know what I mean? And hit ‘em from all sides. Hit ‘em from all sides, and don’t give up. Let’s see what you got. Go out there and do it. Go reinvent. Don’t complain about it. But it’s true, because we’ve got to save cinema.”

The director said “manufactured content isn’t really cinema”, adding: “It’s almost like AI making a film. And that doesn’t mean that you don’t have incredible directors and special effects people doing beautiful artwork. But what does it mean? What do these films, what will it give you? Aside from a kind of consummation of something and then eliminating it from your mind, your whole body, you know? So what is it giving you?”

Scorsese’s next film, Killers Of The Flower Moon, reunites the director with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The film is centred on a series of Oklahoma murders in the Osage Nation in the 1920s, after oil was discovered on tribal land.

In a five-star review, NME described it as a “film that will linger in the minds of its audience for a long time”.

Killers Of The Flower Moon is set for release in cinemas from October 20, before it arrives on Apple TV+ at a later date.