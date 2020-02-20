Martin Scorsese wrote a heartfelt letter to Bong Joon-ho after ‘Parasite”s Oscars success

Martin Scorsese has written a heartfelt letter to director Bong Joon-ho following the huge success enjoyed by the latter’s film Parasite at the Oscars 2020.

Parasite won Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film at the ceremony earlier this month, while Bong triumphed in the Best Director category.

Speaking at a recent press conference in South Korea, Bong revealed that he received a letter of congratulations from Scorsese following his success at the Academy Awards.

“This morning I got a letter from Martin Scorsese,” Bong said. “I can’t tell you what the letter said because it’s something personal.

“But towards the end he wrote, ‘You’ve done well. Now rest. But don’t rest for too long.’”

Bong added: “He continued by saying how he and other directors were waiting for my next movie.”

During his acceptance speech at the Oscars for Best Director, Bong praised Scorsese — prompting a standing ovation for the Irishman director from the audience.

“When I was young and starting in cinema there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart which is, ‘The most personal is the most creative,’” Bong said during his speech. “That quote was from our great Martin Scorsese.”

