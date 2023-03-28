Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ reveals release date

Martin Scorsese‘s Killers Of The Flower Moon has received its theatrical and Apple TV+ release dates.

The new film, which stars Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, will be released in select cinemas on October 6, before hitting the streaming service globally on October 20.

Adapted from David Grann’s true-crime thriller of the same name, Killers Of The Flower Moon details the real-life killings of the native Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma, where oil deposits were discovered.

Advertisement

De Niro plays powerful rancher William Hale, while DiCaprio plays his nephew, Ernest Burkhart. The rest of the cast features Lilly Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, and country music stars Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

Jack White also features in the cast, but like the other musicians in the film, he won’t be playing music.

The film has a reported budget of over $200million (£141,840), making it Scorsese’s most expensive project to date. Paramount signed up to the adaptation after the rights to the original book were brought for a reported $5 million (£4m) in 2016.

Earlier this month, DiCaprio reportedly described Scorsese‘s new film as a “masterpiece”.

Jacqueline West, the movie’s costume designer, who also worked with DiCaprio on The Revenant, recently recalled a conversation she had with the actor about Scorsese’s film.

Advertisement

Speaking to Deadline, she said: “I was talking to Leo about it. We had lunch before I came here. He said, ‘Jackie, I think we worked on a masterpiece.’ I thought for Leo to say that, was something. He doesn’t say that lightly. He has been in the business since he was a little boy.”

Despite previous speculation that the film would find a home on Netflix, Killers Of The Flower Moon will indeed be released on Apple TV+.