Martin Scorsese’s new movie is really long – and people are worried

Martin Scorsese’s upcoming movie has been given a really long run-time, and some fans aren’t happy.

The long-awaited film is called Killers Of The Flower Moon, and is expected to premiere later this year. However, as reported by Variety, it will have a run-time of close to four hours.

Set to premiere at Cannes next month (May 20), the film is Scorsese’s first time presenting a film at the festival in over three decades – following his win for best director for the 1986 film, After Hours. Produced by Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas, Killers Of The Flower Moon also features a star-studded cast, led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

The plot will be based on the best-selling non-fiction book of the same name, written by acclaimed journalist David Grann. Written for screen by Scorsese and Eric Roth, the film takes place in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of several Native Americans, and the investigation into the crimes run by the newly formed FBI.

Flower Moon is rumoured to have cost $200,000million (£161,270million) to make (via IndieWire) – which is close to the reported cost of The Irishman. However, some fans have already taken to Twitter, criticising the extensive run-time.

“Being a long-time fan of Martin Scorsese, I’m definitely looking forward to this,” wrote one fan. “However, the running-time of four hours does make me a bit nervous. I enjoy long movies but they don’t always work. As The Irishman proved, length can sometimes hinder a viewing experience.”

Another added: “I like long movies so I really don’t mind the runtime but if it’s anything like The Irishman, it’ll be a Twitter darling right up until it comes out and people will forget about it because they weren’t enthralled for nearly four hours.”

Originally, the film was bought by Paramount, however it was sold to Apple shortly after.

Other actors set to appear in the film include Lily Gladstone, Cara Jade Myers, Jillian Dion, Tantoo Cardinal, JaNae Collins and Jesse Plemons.

Discussing the film back in 2019, the renowned director talked about how he approached the adaptation º stating he wanted to put an alternate spin on the traditional detective narrative.

“It’s convenient to do a sort of detective story, but we all know what that is,” he told World Of Reel. “So I want to explore something else, and that is the nature of a whole way of thinking as being complicit in genocide. It’s dehumanizing people.”

In March, it was revealed that DiCaprio considers Killers Of The Flower Moon to be a “masterpiece”.

Elsewhere, later this month Scorsese wil be releasing a new documentary centred around the New York Dolls frontman David Johansen.

Personality Crisis: One Night Only was co-directed by Scorsese and David Tedeschi, and tells “the definitive story of the culture-defying David Johansen, notorious ‘70s glam punk lead singer of the New York Dolls,” according to a synopsis.