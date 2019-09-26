Marvel boss Kevin Feige is working on a new ‘Star Wars’ movie

Bring it on.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige is reportedly set to lend his talents to another mammoth franchise, after teaming up with Disney to work on a new Star Wars movie.

Feige, who has helmed Marvel throughout the success of the MCU, is working on a new Star Wars movie which will take place after The Rise of Skywalker wraps up the current sequel trilogy.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney chairman Alan Horn confirmed that Feige will be working alongside himself and Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy. He said in a statement: “We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox.

“With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.”

According to a “knowledgeable source”, Feige has also approached a “major” actor to ask if they’d be interested in securing a major role.

It’s known that Feige is a huge Star Wars fan, having previously admitted that he included a reference to the iconic franchise in every phase two Marvel movie.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, he previously admitted: “So is this a spoiler for Ant-Man… not really. I’m obsessed with Star Wars. Who’s not? I’m 40 years old. I’m in the movie business. I went to USC.

“So I’m obsessed with Star Wars – and it didn’t start out as intentional, but it became intentional, including that beat that you referenced. It sort of happens in every Star Wars movie, but I was sort of looking at it, ‘Okay, is Phase Two our Empire Strikes Back?’

He added: “Not really, but tonally things are a little different. Somebody gets their arm cut off in every Phase Two movie. Every single one.”

A release date is yet to be confirmed.