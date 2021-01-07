Marvel boss Kevin Feige recruits ‘Loki’ writer Michael Waldron for new ‘Star Wars’ movie

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has signed up Michael Waldron, Loki executive producer and writer, for his new Star Wars movie.

Waldron, who previously worked on Rick and Morty and Community, will write the screenplay for the movie which will take place in a new era after The Rise of Skywalker, according to Variety.

Along with his duties on the Disney+ series Loki, Waldron also wrote the forthcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It’s known that Feige is a huge Star Wars fan, having previously admitted that he included a reference to the iconic franchise in every phase two Marvel movie.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, he previously admitted: “So is this a spoiler for Ant-Man… not really. I’m obsessed with Star Wars. Who’s not? I’m 40 years old. I’m in the movie business. I went to USC.

“So I’m obsessed with Star Wars – and it didn’t start out as intentional, but it became intentional, including that beat that you referenced. It sort of happens in every Star Wars movie, but I was sort of looking at it, ‘Okay, is Phase Two our Empire Strikes Back?’

He added: “Not really, but tonally things are a little different. Somebody gets their arm cut off in every Phase Two movie. Every single one.”

A whole host of new Star Wars content was recently announced by Disney including two spin-off shows of The Mandalorian, the upcoming Obi Wan Kenobi Star Wars series and Rogue Squadron a new Star Wars film by Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins.

Meanwhile, Loki – which picks up with Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief after the events of Avengers: Endgame and sees him joined by Owen Wilson – will arrive in May 2021.