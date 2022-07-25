Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said he’d “love to find a place” for Ryan Gosling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Earlier this month Gosling told Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz that he’d like to play Ghost Rider in the MCU. In an interview for MTV News yesterday (July 24) at San Diego Comic-Con, Horowitz proposed the idea to Feige.

Addressing Gosling’s pitch, Feige said: “Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider…”

After it’s mentioned that Norman Reedus has also shown interest (via Insider) in the role, Feige replied: “Gosling is unbelievable. Ryan is amazing. I’d love to find a place for him in the MCU.

“He’s dressed up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than giant movies coming out that weekend, it’s amazing.”

Speaking to MTV News, Gosling previously shut down speculation that he’d been approached to play superhero Nova in the MCU. “I don’t know anything about Nova, if that’s what you’re going to ask me,” Gosling said.

Asked how many superhero roles he’s turned down, Gosling said: “It doesn’t matter. I wasn’t right for them. But I’d love to do it.”

Ghost Rider was previously played by Nicolas Cage in 2007’s Ghost Rider and its sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance in 2012. These films, however, were not released under the Marvel Studios banner.

At Comic-Con Marvel announced new movies and TV shows for Phase Five and Phase Six. The fifth phase will kick off with Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantamania in February next year, and will include six films and six series, ending with The Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.

The sixth phase will include a reboot of Fantastic Four and two Avengers movies titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which are both set to be released in 2025.