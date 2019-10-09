Marvel boss Kevin Feige weighs in on possibility of new ‘Ant-Man’ movie

Can we expect more Scott Lang?

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has revealed that a follow-up to Ant-Man and the Wasp could be on the cards, despite remaining quiet over Scott Lang’s future in the MCU.

When the MCU announced their roster of films for Phase 4 last summer, there was seemingly no mention of Ant-Man – with fans instead looking forward to sequels such as Black Panther 2, Thor: Love and Thunder and new projects like Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

But in a new interview with Feige, the Marvel boss admitted it’s still possible that the tiny hero could still return.

He told The New York Times: “The chess pieces were arranged very purposefully after Endgame. Those that are off the board are off, and those that are still on, you never know.”

This comes after Edward Norton accused Marvel of being “cheap” for scrapping his Hulk sequel.

The actor starred as Bruce Banner in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. The film gained a 67 percent rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Norton planned to be involved in two Hulk movies. However, a second film involving him was never put into production by Marvel. “I laid out a two film thing,” he told the New York Times. “The origin and then the idea of Hulk as the conscious dreamer, the guy who can handle the trip.”

The star said the studio had said that was what they wanted but later went back on their word. Instead, the next iteration of Banner would come in Mark Ruffalo – who has portrayed the character since 2012.