Marvel boss teases Harry Styles’ return to the MCU

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has addressed whether we’ll see Harry Styles return as Eros in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The former One Direction singer made a post-credits cameo appearance as Thanos’ brother in 2021’s Eternals, but has yet to feature in the MCU since.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere for The Marvels in Las Vegas on Tuesday (November 7), Feige was asked whether we’ll see Styles return as the character any time soon.

“He’s excited, we’re excited,” Feige said in response. “We will see. You introduce a lot of new characters in a lot of movies and a lot of tags.

“Where do the tag folk reappear? That’s a good question.”

Feige also addressed recent reports that Marvel was considering bringing back Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. in a future Avengers movie.

In response, Feige confirmed they were working on a “project” with Johansson, who last played Black Widow in a 2021 solo outing.

“We did not discuss that at the retreat, is the truth,” Feige said. “We’re doing a project with Scarlett [Johansson]. I love Robert [Downey Jr.]. He’s a part of the family. But in terms of returning – we’ll have to see.”

The next MCU project is The Marvels starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. The film is set to be released in cinemas on November 10.