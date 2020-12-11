Marvel confirms Chadwick Boseman won’t be recast in ‘Black Panther 2’

Chadwick Boseman will not be recast in Black Panther 2 after the actor’s death, Marvel has confirmed.

Kevin Feige, Chief Creative Officer for Marvel Studios, confirmed the news at Disney’s Investor Day yesterday (December 10), per Variety.

Boseman’s performance as the titular hero and king of Wakanda “transcends any iteration of the character,” Feige said. Marvel will not recast Black Panther/T’Challa in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming sequel, instead opting to “honor the legacy”.

Advertisement

He also added that in the new film, “we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda” beyond Boseman’s character.

Elsewhere in the MCU, Feige revealed that Ant-Man 3 will be called Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with Kathryn Newton joining the cast as Cassie Lang.

Christian Bale was also confirmed to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, solidifying the rumours that he would be starring in the next Thor film.

The actor will be playing Gorr the God Butcher, the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder opposite Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman, directed by Taika Waititi.

Advertisement

Last week, Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Announcing the actor as this year’s Hero for the Ages, Downey Jr. said, “There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman.”

Cheadle added: “Each time he stepped on the set, he inspired and influenced everyone there. And with every role, he created a new legion of fans. He had an incredible power to unify people in their love for his work and their respect for him as a person.”