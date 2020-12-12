Marvel confirm a new ‘Fantastic Four’ film is on the way

Marvel have confirmed that a new Fantastic Four movie is on the way.

Announced by Kevin Feige on Disney‘s Investor’s Day yesterday (December 11), the new Fantastic Four movie will be directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts.

Following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Feige had previously announced at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con that a new Fantastic Four offering would be on the way.

Advertisement

Now, Feige confirmed the news although there were no details on time scale or expected release date. You can see the announcement below.

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/Eu26ghxbGT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Back in June, previous Fantastic Four director Josh Trank said he regrets not walking away from the movie after the studio wouldn’t let him cast a black actress in the role of Sue Storm.

“There were a lot of controversial conversations that were had behind the scenes on that,” he told Geeks Of Color. “I was mostly interested in a black Sue Storm, a black Johnny Storm, and a black Franklin Storm.

“But also, when you’re dealing with a studio on a massive movie like that, everybody wants to keep an open mind to, like, who the big stars are going to be. ‘Maybe it’ll be Margot Robbie,’ or something like that. But when it came down to it, I found a lot of pretty heavy pushback on casting a black woman in that role.”

“When I look back on that, I should have just walked when that realisation sort of hit me, and I feel embarrassed about that, that I didn’t just out of principle,” he explained.

Advertisement

Yesterday (December 11), Marvel also shared the full trailers for three of its upcoming Marvel series which are set to arrive on Disney+.

The new look at the shows, namely WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki came as part of Disney’s Investors Day – which saw the entertainment giant unveiling an extensive announcement of the shows that fans can expect in the coming years.