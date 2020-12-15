Marvel has confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy character Star-Lord is bisexual.

The character’s sexual preferences were revealed in a new instalment of the comic book series titled ‘I Shall Make You A Star-Lord’, which shows him to be in a polyamorous relationship with a man and a woman.

Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt on the big screen, begins the romantic relationship after arriving on a planet named Morinus.

In the comic, he is shown to be falling in love with two humanoids, Aradia and Mors, over the course of 12 years.

He tells the pair at one point: “It’s been over a decade. Time to accept the truth. Morinus is my home. You’re my home.”

People ignoring the fact that not only does #StarLord engage in a relationship with an alien man, but also a polyamorous relationship with an alien man and woman. pic.twitter.com/xgw8YM1OGH — Will 'Gundam Is Cool' Thames (@WillThames1) December 14, 2020

“Thanks for accepting me, guys,” he adds, prompting Mors to reply: “Congratulations, Peter Quill. The you-that-was is over. You’re newborn. And ready to learn our ways.”

It has yet to be revealed whether this aspect of Star-Lord’s character in the comics will make its way into the Guardians of the Galaxy films, which are written and directed by James Gunn.

Pratt will next reprise his Guardians role in Thor: Love and Thunder ahead of the Guardians of The Galaxy: Holiday Special, which is set to debut on Disney+ in 2022.

Gunn admitted earlier this year that the third film will “probably” be his last as director, as well as the final one with the current line-up of superheroes.