Marvel Studios have introduced a special disclaimer to try and retain current audiences and hopefully inspire new viewers in wake of their box office struggles.

The studio, which has produced some of the highest-grossing movies of all time, including Iron Man and Spider-man: Far From Home, has seen a decline in ticket sales in recent years.

Their latest release, The Marvels, which will hit theatres on Friday November 10, is set to open to $75-80 million against a $250 million budget, a far cry from the success of Avengers: Endgame which grossed $1.2 billion worldwide in its opening weekend.

According to The Independent, Disney CEO Bob Iger argued that the quantity of output from the studio has “diluted” audience interest. This dipping enthusiasm could reportedly be down to viewers feeling overloaded by information, and unprepared if they haven’t watched the preceding movies to the one they’re about to watch.

To help resolve this possible issue, Marvel will be launching a series of projects called Marvel Spotlight. Announced at a screening of upcoming series Echo, this added intro aims to reassure fans that the film or show they’re about to watch won’t be enjoyed any less without the prior knowledge of its sequels.

Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Brad Winderbaum, said “Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity.”

He continued: “Just like comic fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story,” referring to Maya Lopez, the main character in Echo.

