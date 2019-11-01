If the film has "heart and humour", it will break the box office, says Alan Horn

Walt Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn has claimed Marvel‘s huge appeal will never wane, as long as the films retain the “heart and humour” of previous releases.

Horn, who also serves as the House of Mouse’s chief creative officer, was asked whether he thought there was a certain time limit on how long Marvel could continue to pull in millions of viewers per movie.

“The answer is no,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “If the film has a compelling storyline, if it has heart and humor, two things that I insist on, and it’s terrifically well executed, I think there is an audience. But who knows?”

Reminded by the interviewer that Marvel’s 23 film streak could prove difficult to repeat, Horn doubled down on his comments.

“It is long,” he began. “But Kevin Feige is working away. He will be making three or four a year. And they are very different from one another, so we’ll see.”

Disney’s latest Marvel blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame, became the highest grossing movie of all time earlier this year. Currently sitting on $2.78bn (£2.148bn) globally, the final chapter in the superhero team-up series helped the US entertainment giant claim six of the top 10 biggest films in 2019 (so far).

However, it’s not all gone Disney’s way recently. Their partnership with Sony – which allowed them to include Spider-Man in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe (Avengers: Endgame included) – ended and a compromise failed to materialise.

Eventually, a solution was reached and Tom Holland’s Spidey is scheduled to return to the MCU.

Now, in Horn’s new interview with THR, he has revealed that Spider-Man’s exit from the MCU was never really on the cards.

“The fan base, which is important to all of us, seemed to really respond to what Tom and his folks have done before with our people,” said Horn.

“They like the fact that the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Kevin Feige were involved [in the two Spider-Man films]. We heard feedback out there that suggested that joining forces once again was probably really a good idea.”